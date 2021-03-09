Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce sales of $16.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $37.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $117.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

