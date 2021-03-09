South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $97.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.
SSB stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. 30,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.08.
In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $2,684,902 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.