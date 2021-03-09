South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $97.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

SSB stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. 30,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $2,684,902 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

