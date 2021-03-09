Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.85

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 5829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,614 shares of company stock worth $644,333 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

