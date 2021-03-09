Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,354,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

