Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 12.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $296,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,354,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

