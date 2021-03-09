SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.58. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 90,205 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

