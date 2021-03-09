SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,683,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,608,260 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

