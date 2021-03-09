SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $53,217.63 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $53,217.63 and $48.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007840 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,573,871 coins and its circulating supply is 9,487,741 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

