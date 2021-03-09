SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $76,077.48

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $76,077.48 and $54.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007680 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,578,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,492,235 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

