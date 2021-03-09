SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.15% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $52,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

