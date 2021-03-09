SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 4.80% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $443,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 44,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

