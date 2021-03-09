SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

