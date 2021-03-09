SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,888,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,816,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

