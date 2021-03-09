SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 17.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,403,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 125,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,290. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.