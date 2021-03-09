SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 7.45% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $97,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,321,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $127.05.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.