SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Stock Position Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 67.48% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,232,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000.

Shares of KOMP stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $64.41. 4,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

