SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,394 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

