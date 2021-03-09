Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.02

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.02 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 160.10 ($2.09). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16), with a volume of 32,775 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.