Spectrecoin Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00294264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002198 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

