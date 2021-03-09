Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,858,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,378,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

