Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $27,619.48 and approximately $3,480.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00367180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

