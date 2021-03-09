Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Reaches $74.37 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $74.37 million and $15.27 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

