Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.