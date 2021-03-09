Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Position Trimmed by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,802 shares during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares comprises approximately 4.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $407.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

