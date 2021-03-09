Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.64 and last traded at $273.58. 2,421,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,806,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

