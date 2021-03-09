Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price rose 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 1,005,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 650,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -35.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $800,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,683 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.