Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 11.5%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.49 and last traded at $225.09. 14,422,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 11,026,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.87.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

