SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading 7% Higher

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.52. 251,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 194,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.