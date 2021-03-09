SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

