SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
