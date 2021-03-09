SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.41% of SSR Mining worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 40.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,073,000 after buying an additional 272,433 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.72 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

