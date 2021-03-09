STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.86 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $128.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

