STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 11.8%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.92 and last traded at $88.35. Approximately 747,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 895,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 462.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.