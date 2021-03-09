StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

