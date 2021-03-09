Stably USD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $689,450.56

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $689,450.56 and $9,473.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,650,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,675 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

