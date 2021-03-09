Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $34.77 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Stakenet has a market cap of $34.77 million and $81,314.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.00429283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005778 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.86 or 0.05406311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00048093 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,791,502 coins and its circulating supply is 113,791,081 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

