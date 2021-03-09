Stakinglab (LABX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,408.28 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00029204 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000807 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

