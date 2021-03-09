Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Up 7%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.23 and last traded at $182.39. Approximately 341,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 404,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.80.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total transaction of $541,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,625 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,291 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

