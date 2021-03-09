Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Up 1.8%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17). 5,904,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,121,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.40 ($4.09).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 273 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.