Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) to Issue GBX 7.30 Dividend

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

