Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.80

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.80 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62.20 ($0.81). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 420,109 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.29. The firm has a market cap of £246.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.