Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 58159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.38).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 396.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.42. The company has a market capitalization of £661.11 million and a P/E ratio of 33.23.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.