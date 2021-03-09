Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.23 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $65.23 million and $321.67 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00783538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00027317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

