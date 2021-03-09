Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.35

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.35 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Standex International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

