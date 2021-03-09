Stanley R. Zax Buys 50,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 508,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,754. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 375.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 105.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

