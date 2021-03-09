Starbase (STAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,509.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Starbase has a market cap of $547,067.95 and approximately $30,509.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 198.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00789780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00027507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00031137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.