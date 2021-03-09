Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after acquiring an additional 321,547 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 384,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,755. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

