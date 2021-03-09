Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.91. 165,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,755. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

