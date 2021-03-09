Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,408 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.