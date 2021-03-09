STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $400,536.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.74 million and $400,536.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

