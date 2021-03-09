Stealth (XST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,484.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $10,484.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00018697 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,843,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

